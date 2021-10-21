Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

New
2:00 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Exeter/Milligan def. Shelby/Rising City, 24-26, 25-23, 25-10, 25-8

Heartland Athletic Conference=

Consolation=

Columbus def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-22, 25-18

Kearney def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-19, 25-23

Eleventh Place=

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-15, 25-13

Ninth Place=

Columbus def. Kearney, 25-23, 25-14

Metro Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Omaha Westside def. Bellevue West, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-20

Papillion-LaVista South def. Gretna, 21-25, 25-12, 27-25, 25-18

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content