Woman accused of threatening judge over ballot review suit

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A Kentucky woman is accused of threatening a Georgia judge and his family after he dismissed a lawsuit that sought to review absentee ballots from the 2020 election to see if any were fraudulent. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Henry County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Erin Northup is accused of leaving a threatening voicemail with the judicial assistant to Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero. Amero last week dismissed a lawsuit alleging fraud in Fulton County during last year’s election and sought a review of some 147,000 absentee ballots. Northup is charged with making a terrorist threat, a felony. She was arrested by police in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.