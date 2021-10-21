Woman charged in connection to New Years Day shooting has trial moved to December

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A woman who was allegedly involved with the New Years Day shooting in Sioux City has had her trial moved to early December.

Liliana Gutierrez was scheduled to have her jury trial on Oct. 26, but court documents filed Thursday morning say it is now scheduled for Dec. 7. Gutierrez faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.

Court documents allege on Jan. 1 Gutierrez drove three men to a house on Walker Street in Sioux City. Once there the three men got out of the vehicle and fired at the house multiple times. After which they returned to the vehicle and all four of them left the area.

Eighteen-year-old Mia Kritis died from injuries she received in the shooting, while three other people were injured.

All three of the men involved in the shooting have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Anthony Bauer has been sentenced to 50 years in prison and Christopher Morales has been sentenced to 55 years in prison. Christopher's brother, Carlos Morales, has yet to be sentenced.