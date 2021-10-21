Woman charged in submarine spy case to remain locked up

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Maryland woman charged along with her husband in a plot to sell submarine secrets to a foreign country must remain behind bars after a judge determined she was a flight risk and a danger to national security. Lawyers for Diana Toebbe had argued for her release during a detention hearing Wednesday. She and her husband, Jonathan, a Navy nuclear engineer, were arrested earlier this month on charges that they violated the Atomic Energy Act. In a ruling Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble rejected arguments from defense lawyers that Diana Toebbe could be released under certain conditions to her Annapolis home.