Woman sought in slayings of 4 people in central Michigan

9:58 am National news from the Associated Press

CLARE, Mich. (AP) — Two people have been shot to death and the bodies of two others were found on a property in central Michigan. Police say two wounded men were found about 4 p.m. Wednesday in Clare after police responded to reports of a shooting. Those men later died. Clare County Sheriff John Wilson says the bodies of an 85-year-old man and 61-year-old woman were found Wednesday night elsewhere on the property. Police were seeking 54-year-old Judy Boyer in connection with the slayings and said she should be considered armed and dangerous. Police did not say if she had been charged in the slayings.

Associated Press

