Woman sought in slayings of 4 people in central Michigan

CLARE, Mich. (AP) — Two people have been shot to death and the bodies of two others were found on a property in central Michigan. Police say two wounded men were found about 4 p.m. Wednesday in Clare after police responded to reports of a shooting. Those men later died. Clare County Sheriff John Wilson says the bodies of an 85-year-old man and 61-year-old woman were found Wednesday night elsewhere on the property. Police were seeking 54-year-old Judy Boyer in connection with the slayings and said she should be considered armed and dangerous. Police did not say if she had been charged in the slayings.