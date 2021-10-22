19-year-old arrested for convenience store robbery in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested after a convenience store robbery Friday in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police Department says Jaden Cline has been charged with second-degree robbery.

Police say at about 1:40 p.m. they received a report of a robbery at the K&K Quick Corner convenience store on Court Street. Police allege Cline threatened the clerk at the store and implied he had a gun. He allegedly stole money and tobacco products before fleeing the store.

Several witnesses provided police information on the incident, leading them to a house on Court Street where Cline was arrested.