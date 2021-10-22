6 Rohingya die in clashes between two groups in Bangladesh

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Two groups of Rohingya refugees have clashed in a camp in southern Bangladesh, leaving at least six refugees dead and 10 others injured, police say. The violence broke out in Cox’s Bazar district when one side opened fire, killing four people at the scene. Two others died in a hospital while they were being treated for their injuries. It is not immediately clear why the violence broke out, but local media say the two sides have been feuding to establish supremacy in the camp over an illegal drug business. Bangladesh has been sheltering 1.1 million Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar.