Authorities search Armstrong city hall in connection to ongoing case involving city officials

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (KTIV) - The city hall in Armstrong, Iowa was searched this week as part of an ongoing misconduct investigation involving several of the town's officials.

The Emmet County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the search Thursday. No information has been released at this time on what was found in the search.

Back in February 2021, several of the northwest Iowa town's officials were charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts. Those charged included the now-former mayor Greg Buum, Police Chief Craig Merrill and former city clerks Connie Thackery, Mary "Kate" Staton and Tracie Lang.

The multi-year investigation into the officials' misconduct is ongoing, and being prosecuted by the Iowa Attorney General's Office. So far, Buum, Merrill and Thacker have pleaded not guilty, while Staton and Lang have both entered guilty pleas.

Staton has entered a guilty plea for tampering with records and for third-degree theft. While Lang has entered a guilty plea for falsifying public documents and felonious misconduct in office.