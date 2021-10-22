Award-winning teenage rapper shot to death in Sweden
STOCKHOLM (AP) — An award-winning 19-year-old Swedish rapper has been shot to death in southern Stockholm in an incident that media reports suggest could be gang-related. Police spokesman Ola Osterling told the Swedish news agency on Friday that rapper Einar was struck by several bullets in the Hammarby suburb south of central Stockholm and died on the spot. Police are questioning witnesses and are looking for several suspects to Thursday’s shooting.