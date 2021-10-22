Skip to Content

Beijing police name pianist Li Yundi in prostitution case

BEIJING (AP) — Police in China’s capital Beijing say famed international pianist Li Yundi is a suspect in a prostitution case. A message on the force’s microblog said a suspect had been placed in administrative detention and an investigation opened on Thursday involving a woman identified by her surname Chen and a man named as “Li di,” with the first part of his personal name deleted. The post was followed by another message depicting a piano keyboard and the words “one must definitely see clearly the difference between black and white.” The official China Musicians Association also said it was expelling Li from the organization based on the Beijing Chaoyang District police notice that he had been arrested. 

