Deal on $2T Biden package, seems close but elusive

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats have edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation. But Friday’s informal deadline was slipping as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it. Biden met at the White House with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined in a call from New York. Biden and the Democrats are working to reach agreement between the party’s progressives and moderates in Congress. Pelosi says a deal is “very possible.” Talks are expected to continue into the weekend.