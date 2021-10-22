Deputies: Man fatally shoots neighbor in dispute over a cat

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 58-year-old Florida man is accused of killing his neighbor in a dispute over a cat that wandered into his yard. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Clifford Anthony Bliss Jr. became angry when the cat went into his yard Wednesday. He went to his neighbor’s home in Umatilla and threatened to shoot the cat. Deputies say 41-year-old James Arland Taylor Jr. asked him not to shoot the cat. So Bliss shot Taylor at least once in the chest. He’s now charged with second-degree murder and being held without bond, Records don’t list a lawyer for him.