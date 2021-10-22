DNA match IDs Alaska serial killer’s victim after 37 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A woman who was the victim of a serial killer and for the last 37 years was only known as Horseshoe Harriet has been identified through a DNA match. The Alaska Bureau of Investigations’ cold case unit on Friday said 19-year-old Robin Pelkey was one of at least 12 victims of notorious Alaska serial killer Robert Hansen. She had been living on the streets of Anchorage when she disappeared in the early 1980s. Hansen told investigators he abducted her from downtown Anchorage, flew her to Horseshoe Lake immediately north of town and murdered her. He didn’t know her name and left her there. The body was found in 1984, and identified last month through genetic genealogy.