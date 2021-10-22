Ex-State Fair finance head gets jail, probation for theft

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The former finance director of the Nebraska State Fair has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and 15 years’ probation for stealing more than $100,000 from the fair. Television station KSNB reports that 30-year-old Patrick Kopke received the sentence Friday and was ordered to pay restitution of more than $158,000 to the State Fair. He was also ordered to undergo counseling for a gambling addiction. Kopke pleaded no contest in August to three counts of felony theft. He was charged after a state audit showed a company he created had been paid nearly $150,000 from state funds but did not perform any work for the fair. The auditors said Kopke used bank accounts from the company to pay more than $100,000 in personal expenses.