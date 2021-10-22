Former South Sioux City High School assistant coach enters plea to federal child pornography charges

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - A former South Sioux City, Nebraska, high school assistant coach has pleaded not guilty to federal child pornography charges.

Court records show Nathan Rogers appeared via videoconference, Friday afternoon, in federal court in Omaha. At that time, records show he pleaded not guilty to one count of producing child pornography, and one count of receiving child pornography. At Friday's initial appearance the judge appointed a public defender to represent Rogers, and set a December 20th trial date. Pretrial motions are due by November 22nd.

Rogers, who's accused of sexually assaulting two minors, has already pleaded not guilty to charges in Dakota County District Court.

Rogers was arrested last March for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in December of last year.

As they investigated that case, court documents say investigators discovered several video clips on Rogers' phone showing Rogers engaging in sexually explicit actions with a different female minor.

Rogers was arrested again on April 28th.

At that time he was charged with three criminal counts, including first-degree sexual assault of a child, and sexual abuse by a school employee.