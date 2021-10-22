France urges Iran to curb nuclear activity, resume talks

PARIS (AP) — France on Friday urged Iran to curb nuclear activities of “unprecedented gravity” as U.S. and European envoys met to discuss efforts to revive the troubled 2015 Iran nuclear deal. U.S. envoy Robert Malley joined counterparts from France, Britain and Germany at Friday’s meetings in Paris. The French Foreign Ministry called it a “critical time” in efforts to salvage the accord. The 2015 accord was aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear activity in exchange for a lifting of crippling sanctions. The U.S. pulled out of the accord under Donald Trump and re-imposed sanctions. Since then Iran has stepped up nuclear activity and is now in violation of several aspects of the deal.