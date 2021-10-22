Freeze Warning until FRI 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Shelby County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and

southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&