Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Crawford County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE…North central Iowa. Basically north of Highway 30.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

