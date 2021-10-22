Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
ADM, Adel 69, Saydel 0
Ballard 49, Gilbert 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9
Carlisle 70, Perry 6
Cherokee, Washington 22, Westwood, Sloan 14
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 49, Atlantic 19
Fort Dodge 35, LeMars 15
Nevada 35, North Polk, Alleman 0
Okoboji, Milford 23, Forest City 0
Sioux City, North 43, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7
Southeast Polk 61, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0
Spencer 42, Storm Lake 7
Valley, West Des Moines 42, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Webster City 56, Denison-Schleswig 14
IHSAA Class 1A Playoffs=
First Round=
Beckman, Dyersville 42, South Hardin 6
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
MFL-Mar-Mac 18, Denver 13
Ridge View 14, Treynor 0
Sigourney-Keota 34, Durant-Bennett 8
South Central Calhoun 34, Emmetsburg 13
Underwood 49, Nodaway Valley 3
West Branch 35, Eldon Cardinal 6
West Sioux 57, West Monona 7
Western Christian 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7
IHSAA Class 2A Playoffs=
First Round=
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35, Northeast, Goose Lake 28
North Fayette Valley 29, New Hampton 28
OA-BCIG 56, Red Oak 0
Southeast Valley 46, Sheldon 7
West Lyon, Inwood 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8
West Marshall, State Center 42, Centerville 0
Williamsburg 40, Clarke, Osceola 0
IHSAA Class A Playoffs=
First Round=
Earlham 28, Belle Plaine 0
East Buchanan, Winthrop 44, Newman Catholic, Mason City 29
Grundy Center 35, Saint Ansgar 8
Logan-Magnolia 42, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14
Mount Ayr 34, Madrid 20
North Butler, Greene 12, Starmont 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 46, Nashua-Plainfield 16
South O’Brien, Paullina 21, IKM-Manning 7
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28, Alburnett 6
West Hancock, Britt 43, Alta-Aurelia 7
IHSAA Eight Man Playoffs=
First Round=
CAM, Anita 66, East Mills 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, Tripoli 12
Easton Valley 69, Dunkerton 8
English Valleys, North English 36, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 15
Lenox 52, Lamoni 8
Newell-Fonda 63, Janesville 8
St. Mary’s, Remsen 48, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 54, Springville 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
