Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

ADM, Adel 69, Saydel 0

Ballard 49, Gilbert 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9

Carlisle 70, Perry 6

Cherokee, Washington 22, Westwood, Sloan 14

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 49, Atlantic 19

Fort Dodge 35, LeMars 15

Nevada 35, North Polk, Alleman 0

Okoboji, Milford 23, Forest City 0

Sioux City, North 43, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7

Southeast Polk 61, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0

Spencer 42, Storm Lake 7

Valley, West Des Moines 42, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7

Webster City 56, Denison-Schleswig 14

IHSAA Class 1A Playoffs=

First Round=

Beckman, Dyersville 42, South Hardin 6

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

MFL-Mar-Mac 18, Denver 13

Ridge View 14, Treynor 0

Sigourney-Keota 34, Durant-Bennett 8

South Central Calhoun 34, Emmetsburg 13

Underwood 49, Nodaway Valley 3

West Branch 35, Eldon Cardinal 6

West Sioux 57, West Monona 7

Western Christian 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7

IHSAA Class 2A Playoffs=

First Round=

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35, Northeast, Goose Lake 28

North Fayette Valley 29, New Hampton 28

OA-BCIG 56, Red Oak 0

Southeast Valley 46, Sheldon 7

West Lyon, Inwood 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8

West Marshall, State Center 42, Centerville 0

Williamsburg 40, Clarke, Osceola 0

IHSAA Class A Playoffs=

First Round=

Earlham 28, Belle Plaine 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 44, Newman Catholic, Mason City 29

Grundy Center 35, Saint Ansgar 8

Logan-Magnolia 42, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14

Mount Ayr 34, Madrid 20

North Butler, Greene 12, Starmont 0

North Linn, Troy Mills 46, Nashua-Plainfield 16

South O’Brien, Paullina 21, IKM-Manning 7

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28, Alburnett 6

West Hancock, Britt 43, Alta-Aurelia 7

IHSAA Eight Man Playoffs=

First Round=

CAM, Anita 66, East Mills 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, Tripoli 12

Easton Valley 69, Dunkerton 8

English Valleys, North English 36, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 15

Lenox 52, Lamoni 8

Newell-Fonda 63, Janesville 8

St. Mary’s, Remsen 48, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 54, Springville 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

