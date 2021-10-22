Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Diller-Odell def. Friend, 25-9, 25-20, 25-8
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18
Sioux County def. Banner County, 25-8, 25-5, 25-16
Southwest def. Wallace, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-11
Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-10
Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-23
Ogallala def. McCook, 25-16, 25-18
Championship=
Minden def. Gothenburg, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21
Consolation Semifinal=
McCook def. Valentine, 25-7, 25-15
Fifth Place=
McCook def. Ainsworth, 27-25, 25-21
Semifinal=
Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-20
Minden def. Broken Bow, 25-17, 25-17
Third Place=
Ogallala def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
