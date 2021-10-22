Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:34 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Diller-Odell def. Friend, 25-9, 25-20, 25-8

Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18

Sioux County def. Banner County, 25-8, 25-5, 25-16

Southwest def. Wallace, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-11

Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-10

Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-23

Ogallala def. McCook, 25-16, 25-18

Championship=

Minden def. Gothenburg, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21

Consolation Semifinal=

McCook def. Valentine, 25-7, 25-15

Fifth Place=

McCook def. Ainsworth, 27-25, 25-21

Semifinal=

Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-20

Minden def. Broken Bow, 25-17, 25-17

Third Place=

Ogallala def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22

