Friday’s Scores

New
9:55 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

ADM, Adel 69, Saydel 0

Ankeny 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 0

Ankeny Centennial 63, Des Moines, East 6

Ballard 49, Gilbert 0

Benton Community 33, Central Clinton, DeWitt 22

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9

Carlisle 70, Perry 6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 38, Oskaloosa 14

Central Decatur, Leon 30, Colfax-Mingo 21

Cherokee, Washington 22, Westwood, Sloan 14

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 49, Atlantic 19

Dallas Center-Grimes 28, Glenwood 14

Des Moines Christian 10, Chariton 7

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 38, Waukee 14

Fort Dodge 35, LeMars 15

Grinnell 42, Fairfield 14

Humboldt 35, Algona 26

Lawton-Bronson 24, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 17

Lewis Central 38, Winterset 37

Marshalltown 63, Des Moines, North 32

Nevada 35, North Polk, Alleman 0

Okoboji, Milford 23, Forest City 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Carroll 7

Sioux City, North 43, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7

Southeast Polk 61, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0

Spencer 42, Storm Lake 7

Tipton 21, North Cedar, Stanwood 6

Valley, West Des Moines 42, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7

Webster City 56, Denison-Schleswig 14

West Central Valley, Stuart 41, Shenandoah 21

IHSAA Class 1A Playoffs=

First Round=

AC/GC 40, South Hamilton, Jewell 22

Beckman, Dyersville 42, South Hardin 6

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

Dike-New Hartford 49, Eagle Grove 0

MFL-Mar-Mac 18, Denver 13

Pella Christian 42, Mediapolis 21

Regina, Iowa City 41, Cascade,Western Dubuque 19

Ridge View 14, Treynor 0

Sigourney-Keota 34, Durant-Bennett 8

South Central Calhoun 34, Emmetsburg 13

Underwood 49, Nodaway Valley 3

West Branch 35, Eldon Cardinal 6

West Sioux 57, West Monona 7

Western Christian 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7

IHSAA Class 2A Playoffs=

First Round=

Camanche 35, Wahlert, Dubuque 20

Clear Lake 41, Unity Christian 28

Greene County 55, Roland-Story, Story City 14

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35, Northeast, Goose Lake 28

Monticello 41, Union Community, LaPorte City 35

North Fayette Valley 29, New Hampton 28

OA-BCIG 56, Red Oak 0

PCM, Monroe 14, Clarinda 13

Southeast Valley 46, Sheldon 7

Spirit Lake 46, Osage 20

Waukon 38, West Liberty 34

West Lyon, Inwood 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8

West Marshall, State Center 42, Centerville 0

Williamsburg 40, Clarke, Osceola 0

IHSAA Class A Playoffs=

First Round=

Earlham 28, Belle Plaine 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 44, Newman Catholic, Mason City 29

Grundy Center 35, Saint Ansgar 8

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 70, Tri-Center, Neola 54

Logan-Magnolia 42, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14

Lynnville-Sully 40, Highland, Riverside 15

Mount Ayr 34, Madrid 20

North Butler, Greene 12, Starmont 0

North Linn, Troy Mills 46, Nashua-Plainfield 16

South O’Brien, Paullina 21, IKM-Manning 7

Southwest Valley 53, Ogden 22

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28, Alburnett 6

West Hancock, Britt 43, Alta-Aurelia 7

Woodbury Central, Moville 46, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12

IHSAA Eight Man Playoffs=

First Round=

Audubon 55, Stanton 20

CAM, Anita 66, East Mills 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, Tripoli 12

Easton Valley 69, Dunkerton 8

English Valleys, North English 36, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 15

Fremont Mills, Tabor 68, Baxter 38

Lenox 52, Lamoni 8

Martensdale-St. Marys 74, B-G-M 52

Newell-Fonda 63, Janesville 8

Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28

St. Mary’s, Remsen 48, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 54, Springville 14

WACO, Wayland 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 36

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

Associated Press

