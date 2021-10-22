Skip to Content

Germany: Train driver hit by falling branch in storm dies

New
3:44 am National news from the Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a train driver in Germany has died after being hit by a falling branch during a storm that swept across a swath of central Europe. The 50-year-old man had stopped his train near Templin, north of Berlin, on Thursday to help a colleague clear away branches that had fallen onto the tracks. He was then hit by a branch himself and taken to a hospital, where he died on Friday morning. Thursday’s storm killed four people in Poland and caused damage and disruption from northwestern France to the continent’s east.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content