Germany: Train driver hit by falling branch in storm dies

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a train driver in Germany has died after being hit by a falling branch during a storm that swept across a swath of central Europe. The 50-year-old man had stopped his train near Templin, north of Berlin, on Thursday to help a colleague clear away branches that had fallen onto the tracks. He was then hit by a branch himself and taken to a hospital, where he died on Friday morning. Thursday’s storm killed four people in Poland and caused damage and disruption from northwestern France to the continent’s east.