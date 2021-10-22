Good rain chances arrive for the latter half of the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another below average temperature day in Siouxland helped by some clouds and light rain showers moving through the area.

Our skies will be clearing quickly tonight and it will be chilly with lows near 30 and we’ll see some area of fog and frost.

Quite a few clouds will stream through the area on Saturday keeping temperatures a bit below average with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms will move in Saturday night as it will be a warmer night with lows in the low 40s.

Then Sunday is looking like it could be a pretty wet day with showers and thunderstorms likely with highs only in the upper 40s.

A few of those showers will linger into Sunday night with Monday looking like a drier but still pretty cloudy day with highs in the lows 50s.

I'll take a closer look at the timing of our weekend rain tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.