Kosovo’s president orders 2 Russian diplomats expelled

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s president says she has ordered the expulsion of two Russian diplomats for allegedly “endangering national security.” President Vjosa Osmani said in a statement Friday that she had asked her country’s foreign ministry “to declare two officials of the Liaison Office of the Russian Federation in Kosovo ‘persona non grata.’” She attributed the decision to their alleged “harmful activities that risk endangering national security and the constitutional order” of Kosovo. Osmani provided no further details.