Light morning precipitation with afternoon clearing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures have dipped to or below freezing in almost all of Siouxland overnight, resulting in a frosty start to the day.



In addition, pockets of fog have developed.



Leave some extra time this morning to scrape the windshield and contend with the lowered visibility.



Also be aware that a slick spot or two will be possible on bridges and overpasses.



Cloud cover will be with us through the morning with a light shower possible from mid morning into the middle of the day.



The better chance will be in northern Siouxland and a few snowflakes or ice pellets may mix in.



Roads are warm enough that none of this is expected to stick.



Some clearing sets in for the afternoon but temperatures will likely stay cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.



Tonight will again give us the chance for fog and frost with lows near 30 degrees.



More on how the weekend looks on News 4 at Noon.