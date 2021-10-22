Limited service on DC Metro to extend through November

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commuters in the Washington area will face longer waits for Metro trains through at least the end of the month and probably longer, as more than half the fleet of train cars will remain out of service over safety issues. Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld told reporters Friday there was no timeline for the return of the transit authority’s 7000-series train cars, which were abruptly pulled from service this week after a derailing revealed a chronic problem with the wheels and axles. The 748 cars are the newest and comprise more than 60% of the fleet. The Washington Metro’s six lines crisscross the city and stretch deep into the Maryland and Virginia suburbs.