Mill and overlay work on Norfolk roads being completed

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Mill and overlay work that started in September has been completed on some city streets in Norfolk, Nebraska.

The city has announced that the work-- to remove the top layer of asphalt, and replace it with another layer-- has been completed on a number of streets in town.

That includes Norfolk Avenue, from 7th Street to 1st Street, and 7th Street, from Madison Avenue to Prospect Avenue.

The remaining pavement markings and parking stripes downtown will be completed by the City Street Division as the temperature allows.