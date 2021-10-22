Nebraska’s 2% unemployment rate lowest on record, Iowa unemployment rate drops to 4%

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - The unemployment rate for September is now being reported, showing both Nebraska and Iowa have some of the lowest unemployment rates in the country.

In fact, Nebraska's latest unemployment rate of 2% was the nation’s lowest and the lowest on record for the state.

The Nebraska Department of Labor said Friday the September rate was down from August's rate of 2.2%.

September's rate is the lowest since Nebraska began keeping records of unemployment data in 1976. It's also tied with the nationwide record low set by Hawaii in January 2020 and Connecticut in August 2020.

Nebraska’s unemployment rate came in ahead of No. 2 Utah's 2.4% rate.

While in Iowa, the unemployment rate for September has dropped slightly to 4%.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the rate declined from 4.1% in August as the total number of unemployed Iowans dropped by nearly 2,000 to 66,100 people.

Iowa’s rate left it tied with two other states for the nation’s 17th lowest unemployment rate.

The national unemployment rate for September was 4.8%.