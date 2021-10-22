Nigerian official says new leader of IS-linked group killed

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s national security adviser says the new leader of a rebel group in Nigeria linked to the Islamic State has been killed. Babagana Monguno said on Friday that Malam Bako, who recently succeeded Abu Musab al-Barnawi as leader of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), was “taken out” by security forces, a week after the death of his predecessor was announced. The reported deaths have refocused attention on the security crisis in Nigeria’s northeast, that began 12 years ago with an insurgency launched by the Boko Haram extremist rebels.