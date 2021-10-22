Norfolk man sentenced for shooting that injured 2 teens

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A man arrested for a shooting that injured two Nebraska teens has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison.

Court documents filed Oct. 21 state that 21-year-old Mark Arias, of Norfolk, Nebraska, was sentenced for two counts of first-degree assault. The charges stem from a shooting in Norfolk back on April 9, where a 14-year-old and 17-year-old had been shot. Both were sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Arias was taken into custody after the victims and witnesses at the scene identified him. He was also charged with two counts of use of firearm to commit a felony, both those charges were dropped.