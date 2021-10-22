Reconstruction of 1st Street in Sergeant Bluff complete

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - It's a good day for drivers in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. After more than half a year of construction, a busy Sergeant Bluff street reopened Friday.

"We're all glad it's open and traffic is flowing," said John Winkel, the mayor of Sergeant Bluff.

Back in April, work began on the nearly $1.8 million reconstructions and beautification of 1st Street in Sergeant Bluff.

"We had some roadblocks along the way. Some supply chain issues that you hear a lot about because of COVID. So, there's a few things that have been delayed, but they're the cosmetic, beautification side of the project. So, the road is 100% open and the overall project is probably about 95% done. So, again, a lot of good work done by a lot of people," said Winkel.

Aaron Lincoln, the City Administrator for Sergeant Bluff, said the project stayed on time and on budget.

"It was a complete reconstruction of the street. It included upsizing some of our storm sewers so that we have enough when the rains come, to take the rain away, had some water mains that we had done," said Lincoln.

Along with the reconstruction, new trails and sidewalks were added as part of the beautification.

Both Lincoln and Winkel said the community was understanding when it came to having to detour around the street for six months.

"It's a big relief to have it open. We just appreciate the patience of our community. Especially the businesses," said Lincoln.

"You know it's a big undertaking. It's our main artery through town. That's why it was so important to dress it up a little bit. You know, increase the lane so there's more flow. Less waiting and things like that. So, people overall were really patient," said Winkel.

Lincoln added the life of the project should be 50 to 75 years.

While city leaders, and community members, are happy the road is open again… local businesses affected by the street work said they're also thankful the street has reopened."A great feeling. It's been a long summer. It's definitely been a hassle for some of our patients, especially the older ones. The older crowd doesn't like to drive through construction much. Everybody's excited," said Lyle Nissen, Owner.

City leaders added the project will meet the needs of the traffic… and the additional amenities to the town.