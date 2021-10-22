Russia’s Putin hosts Israeli PM Bennett

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has hosted Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for their first meeting, hailing friendly ties between the two countries. Welcoming Bennett at the start of their talks, Putin hailed Russian-Israeli ties as “unique,” saying that “our dialogue, our relations rely on a very deep connection between our peoples.” Bennett extolled the contribution made by the country’s 1 million Russian speakers and emphasized “the deep connection between the two countries,” praising Putin for bringing them closer during his 20-year rule. Russia and Israel have developed a strong relationship that has helped them tackle delicate divisive issues, such as the situation in Syria, where Moscow has teamed up with Tehran to shore up Syrian President Bashar Assad’s rule.