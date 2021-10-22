Secrecy shrouds Afghan refugees sent by US to base in Kosovo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is welcoming tens of thousands of Afghans airlifted out of Kabul but has disclosed little publicly about a small group who remain overseas. Dozens who triggered potential security issues during security vetting have been sent to an American base in the Balkan nation of Kosovo. Human rights advocates have raised concerns about the Afghans diverted to Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo, some for more than six weeks now, citing a lack of transparency about their status, the reasons for holding them back and the question of what might become of any who ultimately can’t be cleared to come to the U.S.