Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA

AND SOUTHWEST IOWA…

Patchy dense fog will continue through 9am for portions of the

area, primarily along and near river valleys. Visibilities have

been reduced to less than a quarter-mile at times. Please use

extra caution while driving, allow plenty of following distance

and turn on headlights.