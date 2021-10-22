Two killed in South Dakota crash were from Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says two people who died in a traffic crash last weekend near Rapid City were local residents. Mark Cook Jr. and Kayla Hamer, of Rapid City, were killed when their compact SUV Kia Niro collided with a GMC Yukon at an intersection Sunday afternoon. Cook and Hamer were pronounced dead at the scene. Their 5-year-old boy in the backseat was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old driver of the Yukon suffered minor injuries. A passenger in that vehicle was not injured.