UN investigator: North Korea has never been more isolated

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. investigator says North Korea has never been more isolated from the international community as a result of its drastic steps to prevent COVID-19. TTomás Ojea Quintana said the ruptured global ties are having “a dramatic impact on the human rights of the people inside the country.” The independent investigator on human rights in North Korea said Friday that people in the reclusive country are facing food shortages and collapses in their livelihoods, warning again that the country faces a growing food crisis and the most vulnerable children and elderly people are at risk of starvation.