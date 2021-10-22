What you need to know for the upcoming general election

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Election day in Iowa is less than eleven days away, and voters in the hawkeye state will need to navigate a myriad of new voting restrictions. This March, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law new restrictions which she says aim to increase election security.

The law cuts down the early voting period as well as the time to request an absentee ballot, limits county auditors, changes voting hours, and more. For example, polls will close at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.

Republicans say the new is designed to cut down on voting fraud. Democrats have called the bill an example of voter suppression. More than 1.7 million Iowans voted in the 2020 election, shattering the state’s record with nearly 76% of registered voters participating.

More than a million Iowans voted early either in person or by mail, seeking to avoid crowded polling places in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With this new law, Iowa's 99 county auditors will no longer be allowed to send absentee ballot request forms to voters.

But Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill still wants to make voting as simple as possible. On Friday he wanted to let everyone know how they can vote on November 2nd.

For those who aren't registered to vote, if you come in for early in-person voting-- or on election day-- you can do what's called election day registration. In this situation, you must be able to prove your identity and residency.

For those casting their ballot by mail, Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says your ballot must arrive at his office before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Drive-up voting is another option. You can pull up in front of the Woodbury County courthouse, call, and someone will come out so you can cast your ballot.

"That's what my job's been for 24 years, is getting excited and helping people participate in this election. So, it's very important that people in this community, that their voices are heard. That they're selecting their city council members and their school board members. It's just important for folks to participate in this election," said Pat Gill, Woodbury County Auditor.

Again, the Nov. 2 election will be limited to local issues. Depending on where you live, Iowans will vote for the city council and school board, mayor, and school bond issues.

If you have questions on where you should go to vote or want to look at a sample ballot, you can follow this link.