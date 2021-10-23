After slamming COVID-19 rules, Tritt to sing anthem at NLCS

ATLANTA (AP) — Country musician Travis Tritt is set to sing the national anthem before Game 6 of the NL Championship Series, just days after canceling shows at venues that required a COVID-19 vaccine or masks. Tritt made the announcement on his Twitter page. The Atlanta Braves are set to face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 58-year-old Tritt is a native of suburban Marietta, not far from the Braves’ stadium. He has been a vocal supporter of Atlanta’s sports teams, even penning a forgettable 2004 ode to the city’s NFL team, “Falcons Fever.”