Biden to meet Pope Francis amid some rifts with US bishops

There’s an intriguing subplot to President Joe Biden’s meeting with Pope Francis this coming Friday at the Vatican. The world’s two most prominent Roman Catholics will be celebrating a shared outlook on church teaching and vital social issues such as climate change and economic inequality. But at home, Biden is facing strong opposition from many U.S. Catholic bishops over his stances on abortion and LGBTQ rights. Biden is only the second Catholic president of the U.S., after John F. Kennedy. Biden displays his faith openly, often wearing a rosary and attending Mass routinely.