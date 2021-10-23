Bosnia police say 6 people die in fire, some injured

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Police say a fire in a town in northern Bosnia has killed six people and injured several others. The fire on Saturday broke out in a house in the town of Brcko. Upon arrival, emergency services found six charred bodies inside. Local media say the victims may have suffocated from the fumes. Police say an investigation is underway. No other details were immediately available and it was not clear how many people had been injured.