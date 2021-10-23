Cool and rainy night ahead with more storm chances likely Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Our Saturday has been a cool and pleasant fall day here in Siouxland. Highs today stayed in the 50s with mostly clear skies overheard.

This evening we will cool down to the low 40s for our overnight lows and more cloud cover will start to pull into our viewing area later tonight.

Showers become likely late in the night after 3 a.m. will be the best window to see some precipitation.

Rain chances will follow us into Sunday as well, as we stay cool and wet for the majority of the day tomorrow. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 40s for many Siouxlanders. Winds will pull in from the east northeast between 10 and 15 mph.

Showers will be likely all throughout the day with a stray thunderstorm or two possible in the afternoon hours.

Looking towards our work week we will remain cooler and bring in more rain chances to the area with highs in the low 50s for most of the coming week.

