Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Christian def. Florence/Henry, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Groton Area, 25-16, 26-24, 25-20
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-5, 25-21, 25-10
Avon def. Menno, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24
Baltic def. Lennox, 20-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-11
Belle Fourche def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-18, 25-8
Bridgewater-Emery def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-17, 25-8, 25-12
Colome def. Centerville, 16-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13
Corsica/Stickney def. Scotland, 22-25, 29-27, 25-19, 25-21
Custer def. Red Cloud, 20-25, 26-28, 25-23, 25-13, 15-8
DeSmet def. Iroquois, 25-21, 25-14, 25-20
Flandreau def. Deuel, 26-24, 25-15, 27-29, 25-21
Garretson def. Colman-Egan, 25-15, 25-8, 25-17
Hamlin def. Britton-Hecla, 25-15, 25-13, 25-6
Hanson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-14, 16-25, 25-19, 29-27
Highmore-Harrold def. Stanley County, 25-13, 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10
Huron def. Rapid City Central, 25-19, 25-12, 25-23
Kimball/White Lake def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 27-25, 18-25, 25-22
Leola/Frederick def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17
Madison def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24
McCook Central/Montrose def. Canistota, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Miller def. Ethan, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17
Mitchell def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18
Parker def. Beresford, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16
Pierre def. Douglas, 25-8, 25-14, 25-11
Potter County def. Faith, 25-15, 25-15, 25-17
Rapid City Christian def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-6, 25-10, 25-9
Sioux Falls Christian def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-10, 25-9
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Brookings, 25-7, 25-8, 25-17
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Watertown, 22-25, 25-12, 20-25, 25-13, 15-13
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-12
Sisseton def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20
Tea Area def. Tri-Valley, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17
Warner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-17, 25-12, 25-9
Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore, 27-25, 25-15, 25-21
Webster def. Redfield, 22-25, 25-21, 11-25, 25-18, 15-11
White River def. Bennett County, 28-26, 25-20, 25-14
New Underwood Triangular=
Edgemont def. New Underwood, 15-25, 25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 15-8
Edgemont def. Wall, 25-22, 25-22, 12-25, 25-21
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com