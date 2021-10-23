Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

2:00 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 42, Fillmore Central 13

Aquinas 42, Tekamah-Herman 6

Archbishop Bergan 49, Ponca 14

Arthur County 52, South Platte 18

Ashland-Greenwood 30, Platteview 7

Auburn 49, Falls City 0

Aurora 50, Seward 14

Battle Creek 62, North Bend Central 36

Beatrice 48, Crete 34

Bennington 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 10

Bishop Neumann 35, Syracuse 6

Blair 30, South Sioux City 3

Bridgeport 36, Hershey 14

Broken Bow 18, Minden 0

Chadron 35, Ogallala 8

Cody-Kilgore 66, Hay Springs 14

Columbus 38, North Platte 28

Columbus Lakeview 35, Columbus Scotus 0

Crawford 55, Minatare 6

Crofton 22, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 7

Douglas County West 34, Arlington 28

Elkhorn 33, Omaha Skutt Catholic 13

Elkhorn South 21, Lincoln Southeast 10

Fort Calhoun 42, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 12

Franklin 60, Harvard 0

Fremont 42, Lincoln Pius X 41

Gordon/Rushville 53, Chase County 25

Gothenburg 28, Holdrege 19

Grand Island 35, Omaha Bryan 0

Grand Island Central Catholic 14, Centura 7

Grand Island Northwest 42, Hastings 27

Gretna 27, Papillion-LaVista 20

Hastings St. Cecilia 14, Superior 10

Kearney 47, Omaha Northwest 21

Kearney Catholic 49, Cozad 13

Lincoln Lutheran 10, Wilber-Clatonia 7

Louisville 53, Raymond Central 32

McCook 34, Alliance 7

McCool Junction 54, Dorchester 15

Milford 42, Fairbury 0

Millard South 35, Omaha Burke 13

Millard West 38, Lincoln Northeast 7

Mitchell 21, Sidney 18

Nebraska City 27, Lincoln Christian 26

Norfolk Catholic 27, Hartington Cedar Catholic 20

North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Valentine 6

Oakland-Craig 49, David City 7

Omaha Creighton Prep 52, Lincoln East 7

Omaha Roncalli 41, Elkhorn North 27

Omaha Westside 59, Omaha Benson 0

Papillion-LaVista South 48, Omaha South 7

Parkview Christian 56, Heartland Lutheran 14

Pierce 35, Wayne 27

Plattsmouth 48, Bellevue East 14

Potter-Dix 80, Creek Valley 16

Ralston 27, Elkhorn Mount Michael 3

Red Cloud 58, Silver Lake 14

Scottsbluff 70, Gering 17

Sioux County 64, Banner County 0

Spalding Academy 40, Stuart 6

St. Edward 65, Elba 24

St. Paul def. Twin River, forfeit

Sterling 53, Meridian 7

Sutton 43, Doniphan-Trumbull 18

Wahoo 22, Malcolm 16

Wallace 78, Southwest 42

Waverly 52, Norris 49, 3OT

West Point-Beemer 39, Schuyler 0

Wilcox-Hildreth 56, Deshler 19

York 14, Lexington 7

Yutan 14, Centennial 7

___

