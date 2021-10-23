Friday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Axtell def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21
Deshler def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-13, 25-11, 25-17
Diller-Odell def. Friend, 25-9, 25-20, 25-8
Elba def. St. Edward, 25-22, 19-25, 19-25, 27-25, 16-14
Franklin def. Harvard, 25-11, 25-14, 25-17
Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 25-15
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18
Sioux County def. Banner County, 25-8, 25-5, 25-16
Southwest def. Wallace, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18
Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=
Loomis def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16
Loomis def. Pleasanton, 18-25, 26-24, 25-23
Pleasanton def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-12, 25-19
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 14-25, 15-5
Third Place=
Stuart def. St. Mary’s, 21-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 15-9
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-11
Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-10
Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-23
Ogallala def. McCook, 25-16, 25-18
Championship=
Minden def. Gothenburg, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21
Consolation Semifinal=
McCook def. Valentine, 25-7, 25-15
Fifth Place=
McCook def. Ainsworth, 27-25, 25-21
Semifinal=
Gothenburg def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-20
Minden def. Broken Bow, 25-17, 25-17
Third Place=
Ogallala def. Broken Bow, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com