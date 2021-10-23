Morningside narrowly defeats Dordt in thriller

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The third ranked Morningside Mustangs came into Saturday with plenty of confidence after beating up on cross town rival Briar Cliff in their last game.

That confidence would not get them too far against the fifteenth ranked Dordt Defenders.

The game was an everchanging phenomenal display of athleticism and strategy on both sides of the ball.

The first half was reminiscent of an old Big Ten matchup. Neither offense was finishing their drives. and at the half Morningside led 12-7. Thanks to four field goals from Chase Carter.

The second half was a little more like a current day Big 12 matchup.

Dordt opened up the half scoring a touchdown on a Tyler Reynolds pass to Eli Boldan to take a 14-12 lead.

Morningside responded with a Caleb Schweigart touchdown on a screen pass to make it 19-14.

Then things became interesting aided by a halfback pass from Anthony Trojahn to Boldan. Dordt retook the lead on a Trojahn one yard touchdown run.

The next Morningside drive came up just short when running back Anthony Sims fumbled the ball out of the back of the end zone giving the Defenders the ball on a touchback.

Dordt proceeded to score another Trojahn one yard touchdown after a phenomenal catch by Levi Jungling to go up 28-19 with 11 minutes left.

Morningside climbed with in two on a Joe Dolincheck strike to Zach Norton for the touchdown making it 28-26.

Then the Morningside defense came up with a huge three and out.

But the Defenders did what their nickname says they are and forced a turnover on downs to regain possession with just under 3 minutes left.

Dordt would get a first down after two plays but Mustangs head coach Steve Ryan did not use a timeout on either play. Instead Ryan elected to use those timeouts as his defense held up and forced a punt in the next three plays.

When Morningside regained possession there was a mere minute and 14 seconds left in regulation.

First, Dolincheck, completed a pass to Reid Jurgensmeier to get the Mustangs around midfield. Then he connected with Schweigart for a 44 yard completion bringing the Mustangs inside the ten.

Then on the next play Dolincheck found Schweigart in the end zone to put Morningside up 4 points. Coach Ryan elected to go for the two point conversion instead of the field goal. And, Dolincheck hit Jurgensmeier near the sideline to go up 34-28.

Dordt still had time 43 seconds to be exact. Reynolds completed a pass to Hayden Large thanks to an amazing grab by Large to get the Defenders to around midfield. Then after a short completion the Defenders were in Mustang territory.

A personal foul on Morningside moved Dordt into striking distance for one final play. With six seconds left Reynolds dropped back and fired a desparation throw to the end zone but Lonnell Boyd Junior picked it off securing the win for the Mustangs.

Final score Mustangs 34 Defenders 28.

Other area scores

Northwestern 50 Dakota Wesleyan 0

Briar Cliff 41 Jamestown 38

Doane 28 Mount Marty 7

Buena Vista 50 Simpson 19

Wayne State 38 SW Minnesota State 16