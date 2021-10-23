Neither police officer, suspect struck in gunfire exchange

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Omaha police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect in the theft of catalytic converters. Neither the officer nor the 17-year-old youth he was pursuing were struck by the bullets. Police say that officers responded to a 911 call that two males were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the apartment parking lot. As officers approached, three males exited the vehicle and began to run with officers in foot pursuit. One suspect fired multiple rounds. The officer fired three rounds. The teen threw his firearm to his side after being given verbal commands. He was taken into custody without further incident. Three other male suspects were also taken into custody.