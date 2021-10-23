New Jersey governor race tests Murphy’s progressive politics

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s decidedly liberal shift under first-term Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is facing a test as he seeks reelection against Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Under Murphy, the state has implemented paid sick leave, added taxpayer-funded community college and legalized recreational marijuana. Murphy has also received high marks for how the state has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, after a rough start. His agenda will be on the ballot on Nov. 2, however, and history isn’t necessarily on his side. New Jersey hasn’t reelected a Democrat as governor in four decades and hasn’t elected a governor from the same party as the president in three decades.