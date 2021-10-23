North Dakota AG investigating failed photography company

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Attorney General’s office has subpoenaed a Bismarck photography firm that suddenly closed, leaving customers with no way to get their money back. Parrell Grossman, the director of the consumer protection division, says investigators are seeking relevant documents from Glasser Images and owner Jack Glasser. When Glasser Images closed in early October, the company apologized and said refunds would not be provided. Grossman says more than 500 complaints have been received from customers in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Colorado and other states.