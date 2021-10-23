Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Alliance Tournament=
Pool A=
Alliance def. Yuma, Colo., 25-11, 25-15
Yuma, Colo. def. North Platte, 25-16, 25-20
Pool B=
Chadron def. Hill City, S.D., 25-23, 25-19
Sidney def. Lakota Tech, S.D., 25-9, 25-16
River Cities Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-14, 25-7
Fifth Place=
Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-16
Pool A=
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 17-25, 25-14, 25-22
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-14, 25-10
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-7, 25-11
Pool B=
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-21, 25-18
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-14
Omaha Roncalli def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-22
Third Place=
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-12, 25-23
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
