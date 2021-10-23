Sioux City Police Department participates in Drug Take Back Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department Saturday took part in the bi-annual DEA National Drug Take Back Day.

With officers stationed at different locations around Sioux City, Siouxlanders could bring in their unused prescription medication and drop them at the participating locations.

The police department then safely disposed of all the drugs brought in.

Patrol Officer Thad Boyer said last National Drug Take Back, the department collected over 260 pounds of medication for disposal.

"By giving them to the police department, they're assured that we're going to get rid of these in a way that's safe to the environment. They're not going to hurt anybody or fall into anybody else's hands that shouldn't have them. Prescription drugs are dangerous to people they're not prescribed to," said Officer Boyer.

If you have unused or expired prescription drugs and missed drug take back day, Officer Boyer added you can drop them off at the police department.